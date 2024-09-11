5 of the Weirdest Hotel Room Service Requests

Hotels.com says it polled more than 400 of its partner hotels worldwide about the oddest room service requests they received for its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report , UPI reports. According to the report, which doesn't say whether the requests were granted, one guest asked for a customized allergen menu—for a pet. Five of the strangest:

The report also listed some of the most common—and most uncommon items left behind in hotel rooms, per UPI. It said phone chargers, dirty laundry, and power adapters were items most likely to be left in hotel rooms, and 10% of hotels reported finding forgotten dentures. Five of the weirdest items, per USA Today: