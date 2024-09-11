Hurricane Francine Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weakens

Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday after strengthening to a Category 2 storm that could bring deadly storm surge, widespread flooding, and destructive winds on the northern US Gulf coast. The hurricane crashed into a fragile coastal region that hasn't fully recovered from a series of devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, the AP reports. It hit in Terrebonne Parish about 5pm local time, with maximum sustained winds estimated to be near 100 mph. A short time later, it was downgraded to a Category 1 storm. NBC News reports that Morgan City, at the heart of the storm, was being lashed by strong winds. All police units there have been pulled off roads. "Conditions are going to go downhill really rapidly over the next couple of hours," said Jamie Rhome of the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane center said Francine drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters.