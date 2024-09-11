Report: Timberlake Scores Big Win in DWI Case

Justin Timberlake will appear in person for the next hearing in his Long Island DWI case—and TMZ says according to its sources, the singer will take a plea deal that counts as a big win. The sources say the judge in the case has agreed to a deal in which the DWI charge will be dropped and Timberlake will admit to Driving While Ability Impaired, which is a traffic violation, not a drunk driving offense.

According to TMZ's sources, Timberlake will agree to pay a fine of between $300 and $500 at the Friday hearing. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC News that Timberlake will appear in person at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. He was arrested in Sag Harbor in June by an officer who said the singer was driving "in an intoxicated condition" and "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests." Timberlake appeared via videolink at a hearing last month, where Justice Carl Irace scolded his attorney for making "irresponsible" comments about the case. (More Justin Timberlake stories.)