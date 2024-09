The mother of the 14-year-old suspect in this week's Georgia school shooting called his high school with an urgent warning minutes before the assault took place, reports the Washington Post. Administrators apparently took the threat seriously but were unable to stop the attack.

"I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school," Marcee Gray, the mother of Colt Gray, texted her sister afterward. "I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him." CNN confirms the texts to sister Annie Brown.

An administrator went to the classroom where Colt Gray was supposed to be, but there was some confusion, the Post reports. The administrator asked about a student with a similar-sounding name and took that student's backpack, another student in the classroom tells the Post. However, neither Colt Gray nor the misidentified student (who had left for the bathroom) were in the classroom at the time. The shooting began minutes later.