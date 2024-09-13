Putin: Missile Deal Would Put West, Russia at War

Vladimir Putin on Thursday night threatened war between Russia and NATO if the West ends up providing missiles to Ukraine that are used to strike targets inside Russia. "This will mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are fighting Russia," the Russian president said in what Politico sees as a "final bid to scare off the West" ahead of a Friday summit between the US and the UK at the White House. The two countries, along with other allies, appear to be on the verge of allowing Kyiv to use longer-range missiles in order to hit Russian targets, and those plans will be discussed at the summit, the Guardian reports.