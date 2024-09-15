Moon Is Worth Watching This Week

Partial lunar eclipse, plus a supermoon, will be on view Tuesday night
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 15, 2024 6:01 AM CDT
Moon Is Worth Watching This Week
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in 2023.   (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)

Get ready for a partial lunar eclipse and supermoon, all rolled into one. The spectacle will be visible in clear skies across North America and South America Tuesday night and in Africa and Europe Wednesday morning, per the AP.

  • A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.
  • Because the moon will inch closer to Earth than usual, it'll appear a bit larger in the sky. The supermoon is one of three remaining this year. "A little bit of the sun's light is being blocked so the moon will be slightly dimmer," said Valerie Rapson, an astronomer at the State University of New York at Oneonta.

  • The Earth, moon, and sun line up to produce a solar or lunar eclipse anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March.
  • No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Viewers can stare at the moon with the naked eye or opt for binoculars and telescopes to get a closer look.
  • For a more striking lunar sight, skywatchers can set their calendars for March 13. The moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow and will be painted red by stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere.
