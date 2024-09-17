Musk's Deleted Tweet Catches Attention of Secret Service

Elon Musk says it was merely a joke that didn't land, but a tweet he deleted has nonetheless caught the attention of the Secret Service, reports Reuters. In the wake of the apparent attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump Sunday, Musk wrote, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," accompanied by a thinking-face emoji.

"The Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence," a spokesperson tells Reuters. "We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees." There was no indication of whether Musk has been, or will be, interviewed.