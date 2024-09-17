Court Upholds Conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell

A US court on Tuesday upheld disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction on sex trafficking charges for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls, per the AP. Maxwell's lawyers had argued that her convictions violated an agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors 15 years ago and violated the statute of limitations. They also cited judicial error and a miscalculation of the federal sentencing guidelines range as reason to reject her conviction and sentence. But the ruling by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Epstein's non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida didn't bar federal prosecutors in New York from bringing a case. They also found that Maxwell's indictment was within the statute of limitations.