Here Are Your Emmy Winners

Hacks won the comedy series at Sunday's Emmy Awards, topping The Bear, which took home several of the night's honors, the AP reports. Shogun won the best drama series win, collecting a whopping 18 Emmys for its first season, just one of several historic wins. Hiroyuki Sanada won best actor in a drama for Shogun, and Anna Sawai won best actress as they became the first two Japanese actors to win Emmys. The Bear came back for seconds in a big way at the ceremony four times including best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress in a comedy, while British upstart Baby Reindeer won four of its own, including best limited series.