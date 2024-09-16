Trump Shooting Suspect Is Charged

Ryan Wesley Routh appears in Florida court
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 16, 2024 10:55 AM CDT
Trump International Golf Club is shown Monday after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt of former President Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.   (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Trump was charged Monday with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of a White House race already touched by violence. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, reports the AP, where he answered perfunctory questions about his work status and income. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, he smiled as he spoke with a public defender and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment after the court appearance.

