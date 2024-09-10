Beyonce's Dad: Sadly, CMAs Snub Is Not a Shocker

Beyonce's dad says that, sadly, he wasn't shocked by his daughter's Country Music Association Awards snub . Given "the current state of American culture," it's not surprising Beyonce received zero CMA nominations for her hit country album, Cowboy Carter, Matthew Knowles tells TMZ . "There's more white people in America and unfortunately they don't vote based on ability and achievements, it's still sometimes a white and Black thing," he says. He points out Beyonce already had a troubled history with the CMAs after getting backlash for performing with the Chicks (then called the Dixie Chicks) at the awards ceremony in 2016. The Country Music Association never apologized for that, he notes.

At Vox, Aja Romano calls the snub both "shocking" and entirely "predictable." In an extensive explainer of the history behind the controversy, Romano concludes, "while there may be some logistical arguments behind the industry's snub of Beyoncé that have nothing to do with identity, the CMA has a noticeable pattern of erasing and sidelining Black women, even in their own art." It has an easier time recognizing straight male crossover artists, and one of those, Shaboozey, also had something to say after he was nominated and Beyonce was not, Billboard reports. "Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time," he posted on social media. (More Beyonce stories.)