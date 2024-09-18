Delta Flier: 'I Grabbed My Ear ... There Was Blood on It'

Ear pain and popping while flying is never pleasant. Passengers on Delta Flight 1203 from Salt Lake City to Portland, Oregon, on Sunday reportedly experienced a whole other level of unpleasantness. NBC News reports the plane's cabin was unable to pressurize above 10,000 feet—causing bloody noses and ears. The issue prompted a return to Salt Lake City, "where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs," per the airline. KSL has the somewhat graphic experience of passenger Jaci Purser, who reported stabbing-like pain in her ear, followed by a pop and then a bubbling feeling.

"I grabbed my ear, and I pulled my hand back, and there was blood on it," Purser said. She added to CNN, "Everybody around us was grabbing their ears, people's ears started bleeding, people's noses started bleeding." Passenger Caryn Allen recounted "look[ing] about a row behind me, over on the other side of the aisle, and there was a gentleman that clearly had a very bad bloody nose, and people were trying to help him." Delta says 10 of the 140 passengers were evaluated or treated at the gate. The source of the issue wasn't released, but the plane returned to service Monday following a repair. (More Delta Air Lines stories.)