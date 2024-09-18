New Wave of Explosions Rocks Lebanon

Communications devices used by Hezbollah exploded a second day in Lebanon, with Reuters reporting that explosions were heard in multiple regions of the country. Lebanon's Health Ministry says one person was killed and more than 100 were wounded on Wednesday. Multiple explosions went off Wednesday at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before, according to AP journalists at the scene. Hezbollah's Al Manar TV reported explosions in multiple areas of Lebanon, and a Hezbollah official told the AP that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded as part of blasts heard in Beirut.

The new blasts come with Lebanon still thrown into confusion and anger after Tuesday's pager bombings, which appeared to be a complex Israeli attack targeting Hezbollah members. At least 12 people were killed, including two children, and some 2,800 people were wounded as hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members began detonating in several parts of Lebanon and Syria. The attack, which Israel hasn't commented on, renewed fears that the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could escalate into all-out war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the US is still assessing how the attack could affect efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Israel began moving more troops to its border with Lebanon on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, according to an official with knowledge of the movements. (More Hezbollah stories.)