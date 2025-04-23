Demi Moore Gets a Big Nod From People

She may have lost out on winning a best acting Oscar for her gory turn in The Substance, but Demi Moore just received a not-too-terrible consolation prize. People has named the 62-year-old actor the most beautiful person of the year, an honor that got Moore talking about the industry, her place in it, and the movie that almost won her an Academy Award. "Long a beauty icon, #DemiMoore delivered the performance of her career in #TheSubstance—and proved she's never been more comfortable in her own skin," the magazine wrote in an Instagram post. Fans, meanwhile, were forthcoming with one-word nuggets of praise for Moore, per Parade—"stunning," "gorgeous," "queen," and "goddess" were just some of the descriptors used. Some standout quotes from Moore in her chat with People:
- On her 'awkward' phase growing up: Moore reveals she had amblyopia as a kid, or a lazy eye, leading to surgery when she was 5. She also recalls, like most people do, some cringeworthy pictures from her tween years: "It was really not attractive."
- On how she used to 'torture' herself: "Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like. ... [S]traight up I was really just punishing myself. Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. ... I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear."
- On her concept of beauty now: "Beauty just is. ... On a human level, I find it's authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are."
- On her relationship with ex Bruce Willis: "Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms. The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."
- Advice she'd dole out to her teenage self: "To take risks. And be fearless. And that it's okay to make mistakes."
- And to her octogenarian self: "Maybe it's what does my 80-year-old self need to tell me, which is take care of us. Take care of this body. Don't take this body for granted."
More from Moore here
, including on her current wellness routine and how her mom's alcoholism affected her own motherhood. Also, check out others
who made People
's "most beautiful" list. (More Demi Moore
stories.)