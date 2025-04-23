Demi Moore Gets a Big Nod From People

She may have lost out on winning a best acting Oscar for her gory turn in The Substance, but Demi Moore just received a not-too-terrible consolation prize. People has named the 62-year-old actor the most beautiful person of the year, an honor that got Moore talking about the industry, her place in it, and the movie that almost won her an Academy Award. "Long a beauty icon, #DemiMoore delivered the performance of her career in #TheSubstance—and proved she's never been more comfortable in her own skin," the magazine wrote in an Instagram post. Fans, meanwhile, were forthcoming with one-word nuggets of praise for Moore, per Parade—"stunning," "gorgeous," "queen," and "goddess" were just some of the descriptors used. Some standout quotes from Moore in her chat with People:

On her 'awkward' phase growing up: Moore reveals she had amblyopia as a kid, or a lazy eye, leading to surgery when she was 5. She also recalls, like most people do, some cringeworthy pictures from her tween years: "It was really not attractive."