Endangered Sea Corals Get a New Home

Scientists have moved about 300 endangered sea corals from South Florida to the Texas Gulf Coast for research and restoration, reports the AP . Nova Southeastern University and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researchers packed up the corals Wednesday at the NSU's Oceanographic Campus in Florida's Dania Beach. The sea creatures were then loaded onto a van, taken to a nearby airport, and flown to Texas.

"Increasing the locations that they're stored really acts as safeguards for us to protect them and to preserve them for the future," says the NSU's Shane Wever. NSU's marine science research facility serves as a coral reef nursery, where rescued corals are stored, processed for restoration, and transplanted back into the ocean. Despite how important corals are, it is easy for people on land to forget, says Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researcher Keisha Bahr. "They protect our coastlines ... from wave energy and coastal erosion," she says. "They also supply us with a lot of the food that we get from our oceans."

Abnormally high ocean temperatures caused widespread coral bleaching in 2023. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi turned to NSU when its partners in the Keys were no longer able to provide corals. Broward County was spared from the majority of the 2023 bleaching so the NSU offshore coral nursery had healthy corals to donate. "We lost about half of our corals in last three decades," Bahr says. "So we need to make sure that we continue to have these girls into the future."