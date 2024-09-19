FBI: Biden Campaign Staffers Were Sent Hacked Trump Info

Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should "come clean" about information Iranian hackers stole from it. Federal agencies said Wednesday that the hackers sent information to people associated with the Biden campaign in June and July. The FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement that the unsolicited emails "contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material" from the Trump campaign, CNN reports. Information was also leaked to news outlets .

The agencies said there is no evidence staff from the Biden campaign, which became the Harris campaign, ever replied to the emails. Harris campaign spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein said the campaign has been cooperating with law enforcement, Politico reports. "We're not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt," Finkelstein said. "We condemn in the strongest terms any effort by foreign actors to interfere in US elections including this unwelcome and unacceptable malicious activity." Sources tell NBC News that the recipients of the emails did not alert law enforcement, but they may not have realized what they contained or even opened them.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Biden and Harris "must come clean on whether they used the hacked material," asking, "What did they know and when did they know it?" CNN reports that at a rally in New York Wednesday night, Trump said: "Iran hacked into my campaign. I don't know what the hell they found. I'd like to find out, couldn't have been too exciting, but they gave it to the Biden campaign. I can't believe it—oh yes I can." In an all-caps Truth Social post the same night, he claimed the Harris campaign had been "illegally spying" on him and asked if she would "resign in disgrace from politics." (More Election 2024 stories.)