Janet Jackson on Her Harris 'Apology:' Not So Fast

Over the weekend, Janet Jackson reportedly apologized over remarks she made about Kamala Harris in reference to the vice president's racial and ethnic background. Now, Jackson's team says she didn't issue an apology after all, leaving the pop star's confusing comments about Harris floating in the ether.

Original controversy: In an interview published Saturday in the Guardian, Nosheen Iqbal brought up to Jackson that Harris could soon be the nation's first Black female president—to which Jackson, 58, responded: "Well, you know what they supposedly said? She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian." When Iqbal informed Jackson that Harris is actually both, Jackson said she'd heard Harris' Jamaican father, who split up with Harris' Indian mother when Harris was a young child, was white, which People notes is a false conspiracy that's been circulating. The Washington Post adds that Donald Harris was the first Black person to receive tenure in Stanford's economics department.