'Dear World': Trump Suspect Left Note on Assassination Plot

The man accused of attempting to kill Donald Trump at a Florida golf course this month wrote a note about his plans months ahead of time—and seemed to know he'd fail, say prosecutors. The Justice Department revealed its existence on Monday, reports the New York Times and the AP:

"Dear World," reads the note attributed to 58-year-old Ryan Routh. "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."