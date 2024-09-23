'Dear World': Trump Suspect Left Note on Assassination Plot

'I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster," reads note attributed to Ryan Routh
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2024 8:40 AM CDT
Trump Suspect Left Note About Assassination Attempt
Ryan Routh.   (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The man accused of attempting to kill Donald Trump at a Florida golf course this month wrote a note about his plans months ahead of time—and seemed to know he'd fail, say prosecutors. The Justice Department revealed its existence on Monday, reports the New York Times and the AP:

  • "Dear World," reads the note attributed to 58-year-old Ryan Routh. "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

  • Routh left the note inside a box he dropped off at the home of an unidentified person, who contacted authorities after Routh was arrested, say prosecutors. The person reportedly didn't open the box until after Routh was taken into custody.
  • The letter called Trump unfit to be president and laid out grievances, including: "He ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled," per NBC News.
  • Authorities say they also found a handwritten list of Trump events and venues in August, September, and October inside Routh's car.
  • The documents were made public ahead of a detention hearing for Routh later on Monday.
(More Ryan Routh stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X