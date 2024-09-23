Trump Gains Strength in 3 Battleground States

He leads in Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to New York Times poll
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2024 9:25 AM CDT
This combination of photos shows former President Trump, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris during their debate in September.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Major new polls are coming out with increased frequency as the 2024 campaign enters the home stretch, and the latest from the New York Times and Siena College should please the campaign of Donald Trump. It shows the former president with increased strength in the three swing states of Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia.

  • Arizona: Trump is up 50% to 45%, a flip from August when Kamala Harris led by 5 percentage points. A key factor is Harris losing ground with Latino voters, though a "significant number" say they're undecided.

  • North Carolina: Trump leads 49% to 47%, having gained 3 points since their debate earlier in September. However, the Times notes that the Sept. 17-21 poll came out before GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson's porn site scandal.
  • Georgia: Trump leads 49% to 45%, with a separate Times analysis noting that Harris has not led a poll in this state in September.
  • Better for Harris: An NBC News poll has Harris with a 49% to 44% lead among registered voters nationally, and it also shows a record surge in popularity for her. Her favorability rating rose from 32% in July to 48%, the highest jump in the history of the network's polling.
(Suddenly, Nebraska may play a surprisingly big role in the 2024 outcome.)

