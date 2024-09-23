Trump Gains Strength in 3 Battleground States

Major new polls are coming out with increased frequency as the 2024 campaign enters the home stretch, and the latest from the New York Times and Siena College should please the campaign of Donald Trump. It shows the former president with increased strength in the three swing states of Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Arizona: Trump is up 50% to 45%, a flip from August when Kamala Harris led by 5 percentage points. A key factor is Harris losing ground with Latino voters, though a "significant number" say they're undecided.