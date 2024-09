Natalie (formerly Nadya) Suleman, perhaps better known as "Octomom," is now a grandma. The 49-year-old, who gained fame in 2009 by giving birth to the world's first surviving octuplets, announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday, the Guardian reports. She also has six older children (including a set of twins), born before the octuplets, making her a mom of 14 in total—10 of them male. Her oldest is a 23-year-old son, but it's not clear who is the father of Suleman's first grandchild. "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter-in-law for giving us this beautiful gift!" she wrote on Instagram. "We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow!!"