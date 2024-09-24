Reggie Bush Sues USC, Pac-12, and NCAA

Football star is suing over name, image, likeness compensation
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 24, 2024 1:30 AM CDT
Former NFL and University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush, left, jokes with laughs after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds Friday, May 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Former Southern California football star Reggie Bush says he is suing his school, the NCAA, and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image, and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago, the AP reports. In a brief news release from Bush's attorneys Monday announcing the filing, the Heisman Trophy-winning tailback's representatives claim he should be paid "to address and rectify ongoing injustices stemming from the exploitation of Reggie Bush's name, image, and likeness during his tenure as a USC football player." The release revealed no specifics about the intended suit.

  • Bush was one of the most exciting players in recent college football history during his three years at USC from 2003-05 while winning two national titles and the Heisman. He went on to an 11-year NFL career. He forfeited his Heisman in 2010 after USC was hit with massive sanctions partly related to Bush's dealings with two aspiring sports marketers. The Heisman Trust restored the honor earlier this year and returned the trophy to Bush, citing fundamental changes in the structure of college athletics over the past 14 years.
  • Bush is still pursuing the separate defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA last year over the governing body's 2021 characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush's troubles.
  • "This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush," attorney Evan Selik said in a statement. "It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions."
