Reggie Bush Sues USC, Pac-12, and NCAA

Former Southern California football star Reggie Bush says he is suing his school, the NCAA, and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image, and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago, the AP reports. In a brief news release from Bush's attorneys Monday announcing the filing, the Heisman Trophy-winning tailback's representatives claim he should be paid "to address and rectify ongoing injustices stemming from the exploitation of Reggie Bush's name, image, and likeness during his tenure as a USC football player." The release revealed no specifics about the intended suit.