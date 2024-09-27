Schizophrenia Drug Could Be Biggest Breakthrough Since 1950s

Existing drugs for treating schizophrenia have side effects that often cause patients to stop taking them, sometimes with tragic results. A new treatment approved by the FDA on Thursday, however, targets a different part of the brain, eliminating symptoms like drowsiness and weight gain, the Wall Street Journal reports. In clinical trials, Cobenfy, made by Bristol Myers Squibb, was effective in treating schizophrenia symptoms like delusions and hallucinations, reports ABC News. The company says prescriptions for the drug could begin in late October.

Drugs developed in the 1950s, including Thorazine and Haldol, "revolutionized" treatment of schizophrenia at the time, per ABC News. But most treatments approved in the last 70 years have been variations of those drugs. Unlike the older treatments, which blocked dopamine receptors, Cobenfy changes levels of acetylcholine, a brain chemical that affects memory and attention.