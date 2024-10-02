A Ukrainian Town That Has Held Out This Long Has Fallen

An eastern Ukrainian town that has managed to stay out of Russian hands for more than two years has fallen. Ukraine's military said on Wednesday that it was pulling troops from the hilltop town of Vuhledar due to the "risk of the encirclement of the city" and to "protect the military personnel and equipment," reports the AP, which notes the town's population had dwindled from 14,000 people to fewer than 100. More on the significance, in terms of Vladimir Putin's goals and Ukraine's current position:

The location: NBC News reports Putin has long stated he is looking to seize the entire Donbas region, which is home to the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, in southeastern Ukraine. Russia currently controls 60% of the Donetsk region and all but 1.5% of the Luhansk region. Russian troops have been fighting at key locations along nearly 100 miles of the front in Donetsk. After taking Ukrainsk two weeks ago, they began encircling Vuhledar.