The 'Krabby Patty' Is Coming to Wendy's

A chain famous for its square burgers is celebrating 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants. Wendy's is partnering with Paramount for a "Krabby Patty Kollab" with its take on the food SpongeBob cooks at the Krusty Krab, USA Today reports. According to a press release, two SpongeBob-themed menu items, the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, will be available for a limited time at Wendy's restaurants across the US and Canada starting Tuesday, Oct. 8. In Los Angeles, SpongeBob fans will be able to get the items a day earlier in an "immersive" drive-thru experience at the Wendy's in Panorama City, the chain says.
The Krabby Patties at Wendy's will be the chain's cheeseburgers with an extra slice of cheese and what Wendy's says is "top-secret" Krabby Kollab sauce, CNN reports. According to this fan site, the burgers depicted in the show, which first aired on Nickelodeon in 1999, are meatless, with ingredients including seaweed paste, barnacle shavings, and "seahorse radish."
- Another burger chain's TV-tie in will arrive next Thursday, Food & Wine reports. Burger King says its four "kooky" Addams Family-themed items include Wednesday's Whopper, with a purple bun; Gomez's Churro Fries; Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake; and Thing's Rings. As a disembodied hand, Thing "is perfectly designed to grab a few crispy onion rings right out of the package," the chain says.
