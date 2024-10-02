The 'Krabby Patty' Is Coming to Wendy's

A chain famous for its square burgers is celebrating 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants. Wendy's is partnering with Paramount for a "Krabby Patty Kollab" with its take on the food SpongeBob cooks at the Krusty Krab, USA Today reports. According to a press release, two SpongeBob-themed menu items, the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, will be available for a limited time at Wendy's restaurants across the US and Canada starting Tuesday, Oct. 8. In Los Angeles, SpongeBob fans will be able to get the items a day earlier in an "immersive" drive-thru experience at the Wendy's in Panorama City, the chain says.