Woman Sues Over 'Dangerous Toxins' in Girl Scout Cookies

Most people love a good Thin Mint, but a recent lawsuit against the Girl Scouts puts a damper on that affection for at least one New York woman, who claims the presence of heavy metals and pesticides in some of the organization's famous cookies, reports WJLA. The suit filed Monday by Amy Mayo in Brooklyn federal court names the nonprofit, as well as two licensed cookie manufacturers, as defendants, per Reuters. The proposed class-action complaint cites a late 2024 study, commissioned by GMOScience and Moms Across America, that tested more than two dozen cookie samples from three states.

Among the findings: All of the cookies tested were found to have at least four of five heavy metals, including lead, mercury, aluminum, cadmium, and arsenic. The cookies were also all found to have the pesticide glyphosate (typically found in weed killers), with Thin Mints containing the highest levels.

"While the entire sales practice system for Girl Scout Cookies is built on a foundation of ethics and teaching young girls sustainable business practices, defendants failed to uphold this standard themselves," the suit notes. Mayo, a Queens resident who purchased numerous flavors of the cookies, says she would never have bought them, or "would have paid substantially less," if she'd known of the "dangerous toxins" contained therein, per the suit.