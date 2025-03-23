Welcome to the 'Bathroom Divorce'

Sometimes "for better or worse" just doesn't cover it. For years, Debbie Wiener, 66, argued with her husband over what she claimed to be his "disgusting" bathroom habits. But she told the New York Post that instead of pulling the plug, she opted for a "bathroom divorce." Much like a sleep divorce where couples have their own dedicated spaces to rest, a bathroom divorce provides solitude for other, more gastrointestinal needs. That means a bathroom with two separate toilet rooms with their own doors and ventilation systems.
Wiener, a retired interior designer, and her husband bought their home in Maryland in 2011, and their bathroom situation was uncomfortable at best. The only way she could access their bedroom was through the en-suite bathroom, often already occupied by her husband. But to keep the peace, Wiener decided to create the new bathroom suite in an addition between the house and a detached garage.
Of course, having separate spaces in the bathroom isn't entirely a new idea. Last fall, House Beautiful
doled out ideas for double vanities to "prevent a bathroom divorce." But Wiener says her unique design has become the envy of the neighborhood. "All my neighbors lined up to see my bathroom. Every time I tell a woman about my bathroom, she is, like, 'OMG I want that.' This is the next step after a sleep divorce. You can share a vanity without sharing cooties. You can share a wet room but not a toilet." And while the bathroom cost more than $100,000, Wiener says you can't put a price on the peace it brings her. "I feel like I am not only helping my digestive system—I am helping my mind."
