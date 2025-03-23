Welcome to the 'Bathroom Divorce'

Sometimes "for better or worse" just doesn't cover it. For years, Debbie Wiener, 66, argued with her husband over what she claimed to be his "disgusting" bathroom habits. But she told the New York Post that instead of pulling the plug, she opted for a "bathroom divorce." Much like a sleep divorce where couples have their own dedicated spaces to rest, a bathroom divorce provides solitude for other, more gastrointestinal needs. That means a bathroom with two separate toilet rooms with their own doors and ventilation systems.