The co-founders of a company that makes lip products for darker skin tones no longer hope to get their line into Target. A brother and sister who make jigsaw puzzles celebrating Black subjects wonder if they need to offer "neutral" images like landscapes to keep growing. Pound Cake and Puzzles of Color are among the small businesses whose owners are rethinking their plans as major US companies weaken their DEI programs, per the AP. "We are really having to evaluate our strategy in how we expand and how we want to get in front of new customers," says Ericka Chambers, one of the siblings behind Puzzles of Color. More: