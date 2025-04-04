Eggs Too Expensive to Dye for Easter? You've Got Options

As egg prices continue to keep people from buying too many cartons, Easter fans are already contemplating how to handle one of the holiday's biggest hits: egg decorating. The New York Times notes that some are turning to plastic eggs this year to celebrate, especially groups that hold large Easter egg hunts. But there are other alternatives to high-priced chicken eggs as well, including a staple that many people already have in their homes: potatoes.

The Knoxville News Sentinel and Mix 97.1 offer more dyeing alternatives if potatoes aren't appealing, including marshmallows, onions, rocks, papier-mache eggs, meatballs, Play-Doh molded into egg shapes, and even coffee filters. "The experience reminds people of the joyful experiences they had in their own childhoods, and people want to keep that alive," Joe Ens, CEO of Signature Brands, the company that makes PAAS egg-dyeing kits, tells the Times of the dyeing tradition that won't die despite exorbitant egg prices.

In fact, a recent poll of PAAS consumers found that 90% of those who usually celebrated Easter with an egg-dyeing session were going to do so anyway, high prices or not. Meanwhile, 54% said they'll never stop, no matter how high eggs prices go. Ens says that his company has already sold 20% more egg-dyeing kits than at this time last year. (Despite the price tag, the White House will be using 30,000 real eggs for its annual Easter Egg Roll.)