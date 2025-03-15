The Most Dangerous National Parks in America

A peaceful hike can be a panacea for daily stressors—but maybe not if you're exploring America's most dangerous landscapes. Per the Manual, Malloy Law Offices took a look at data on deaths in our nation's national parks, compiled from 2014 to 2023, and found that Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which straddles Nevada and Arizona, is the most perilous of them all, with drowning and car crashes cited as the main causes of death. "Whether trekking through rugged mountain terrain, boating in vast bodies of water, or simply driving a scenic road, I have to stress the importance of preparation," Malloy Law Offices rep Seann Malloy says, per Quartz. "These national parks are beautiful but inherently unpredictable." Here are the 10 most dangerous, along with the number of fatalities logged in each over the past decade: