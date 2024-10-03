Britain Gives Up One of the Last Pieces of Its Empire

Under deal, it will hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 3, 2024 10:13 AM CDT
This image realeased by the U.S. Navy shows an aerial view of Diego Garcia.   (U.S. Navy via AP)

What some call the UK's "last colony in Africa" will now return to African hands. The UK on Thursday said it will hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as part of a to-be-signed agreement. What you need to know:

  • The history: Mauritius has for decades claimed it was illegally made to give up the Chagos Islands in order to secure its own independence from the UK in 1968. The BBC reports that the British government had at the same time inked a secret deal with the US that would see the archipelago's largest atoll, Diego Garcia, used as a US-UK military base. Some 1,500 islanders were kicked out to facilitate the construction of the base, which Human Rights Watch in 2023 characterized as "crimes against humanity committed by a colonial power against an indigenous people."
    More recent history: The New York Times reports the UN and international courts have sided with Mauritius in recent years, agreeing it was illegally forced to hand over the islands. The UK and Mauritius started formally negotiating over the Chagos in 2022, with the Guardian reporting it took 13 rounds of negotiations to land at the eventual deal.

  • About that base: The AP quotes British Foreign Secretary David Lammy as saying the deal will protect the base by putting an end to the legal challenges that have been swirling in recent years. Under the terms of the deal, the UK and US will hang on to the base at Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years.
  • Quote on retaining the base: "It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner," Lammy said.
  • One take: The BBC writes "there can be no doubting the historic significance of this moment. Half a century or more after the UK relinquished control over almost all its vast global empire, it has finally agreed to hand over one of the very last pieces. It has done so reluctantly, perhaps, but also peacefully and legally."
  • What Britain still controls: The BBC lists the remaining British overseas territories: Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and Turks and Caicos Islands.
