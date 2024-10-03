Britain Gives Up One of the Last Pieces of Its Empire

What some call the UK's "last colony in Africa" will now return to African hands. The UK on Thursday said it will hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as part of a to-be-signed agreement. What you need to know:
- The history: Mauritius has for decades claimed it was illegally made to give up the Chagos Islands in order to secure its own independence from the UK in 1968. The BBC reports that the British government had at the same time inked a secret deal with the US that would see the archipelago's largest atoll, Diego Garcia, used as a US-UK military base. Some 1,500 islanders were kicked out to facilitate the construction of the base, which Human Rights Watch in 2023 characterized as "crimes against humanity committed by a colonial power against an indigenous people."
More recent history:
The New York Times
reports the UN and international courts have sided with Mauritius in recent years, agreeing it was illegally forced to hand over the islands. The UK and Mauritius started formally negotiating over the Chagos in 2022, with the Guardian
reporting it took 13 rounds of negotiations to land at the eventual deal.