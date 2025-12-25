Arson in Australia Intensifies Concerns About Antisemitism

A car decked out with a "Happy Chanukah!" sign was set on fire in Melbourne before dawn on Christmas Day, prompting an arson investigation and fresh concern over antisemitism in Australia. Emergency crews were called to St Kilda East, a center of Jewish life in Melbourne, just before 3am Thursday, where they found the unoccupied vehicle burning. The car, fitted with a rooftop mobile billboard celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, was heavily damaged, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Residents in a nearby house were evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.

Victoria police said they have identified a person of interest who "may be able to assist" with the investigation and are working to locate them. Rabbi Effy Block of Chabad of St Kilda said the car belonged to a Jewish family that includes another rabbi. "They are OK, but the car is destroyed," he said. State Premier Jacinta Allan wrote on X that the community was justified in fearing the incident could be antisemitic, adding that police were treating the matter seriously and had already increased patrols in the area this month. It was just two weeks ago that two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

Dvir Abramovich of the Anti-Defamation Commission said it was "a miracle no-one was killed" and warned that Jewish residents feel increasingly unsafe. Naomi Levin, CEO of the Jewish Community Council of Victoria, said "the Australian Jewish community remains on edge," calling it "a continuation of the daily fear the Jewish community has had to live in for the past two years, and even more so after Bondi," per the Guardian. Speaking in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the idea of another antisemitic attack so soon was "beyond comprehension." Allen said she'd seen a similar vehicle on the road on Monday. "This little car has been driving around town spreading the Hanukkah and holiday cheer," she said.