North Korean Photos Show Nuclear Submarine in Progress

North Korea on Thursday displayed apparent progress in the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, with state media photos showing a largely completed hull, as ruler Kim Jong Un condemned rival South Korea's push to acquire the technology. North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim visited a shipyard to inspect the construction of what the North describes as an 8,700-ton-class nuclear-propelled submarine, which Kim has called a crucial step in the modernization and nuclear armament of North Korea's navy. The North has indicated it plans to arm the submarine with nuclear weapons, calling it a "strategic guided missile submarine" or a "strategic nuclear attack submarine," the AP reports.

During the visit, Kim described South Korea's efforts to acquire its own nuclear-powered submarine, which have been backed by President Trump, as an "offensive act" that severely violates the North's security and maritime sovereignty. He said that the South Korean plan underscores the need to advance and nuclear-arm North Korea's navy, and he claimed that the completion of his nuclear-powered submarine would be an "epoch-making" change in strengthening its nuclear war deterrent against what he called enemy threats. A nuclear-powered submarine is Kim's next major military goal.

The agency did not specify when Kim visited the shipyard but released photos of him inspecting a huge, burgundy-colored vessel under construction in an assembly hall with senior officials and his daughter. It was the first time state media had released images of the submarine since March, when they mostly showed the lower sections. It was not clear how close the vessel is to completion. But because submarines are typically built from the inside out, the release of what appears to be a largely completed hull suggests that many core components, including the engine and possibly the reactor, are in place, said Moon Keun-sik, a submarine expert at Seoul's Hanyang University. "Showing the entire vessel now seems to indicate that most of the equipment has already been installed and it is just about ready to be launched into the water," said Moon.