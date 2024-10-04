Report: Musk's GOP Donations Aren't Exactly a New Thing

Elon Musk reportedly made his largest political donation ever in August of $290,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, amid what seemed like a rather sudden shift to right-wing causes—but the X owner's donations to the GOP apparently stretch back further. That's according to a new Wall Street Journal report that examined Musk's donations history and found he's been "one of the biggest donors to conservative causes" for years. That, "in combination with his large social-media following, makes him one of the most influential figures in US politics," the Journal notes.

In 2022: Right before the midterms, Musk forked over more than $50 million to a group called Citizens for Sanity, which is managed by employees of a nonprofit legal group run by Stephen Miller, the far-right political adviser who served as an aide to former President Trump.