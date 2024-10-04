Cops: Wife Told Informant She Killed, Buried Missing Husband

A Utah woman has been arrested on murder charges after she told a confidential informant that she shot her estranged husband in his sleep and buried him in a shallow grave, reports the AP . Jennifer Gledhill, 41, of Cottonwood Heights, was arrested Wednesday and is jailed in Salt Lake County without bond, according to court records. The body of Matthew Johnson, 51, had not been found as of Thursday, police said. The Utah National Guard member was reportedly shot late Sept. 20 or early Sept. 21, the informant told police on Sept. 28—six days after Gledhill "openly admitted" to killing Johnson, police records said.

Gledhill said she shot Johnson on the bed in their shared home, buried his body, removed items from the house, and destroyed them to cover up the crime, the informant said. A search of the house found a bloodstain on the carpet under the bed, blood on the bed frame, and evidence the wall had been bleached. Gledhill also ordered a new mattress on Sept. 24, which was delivered two days later, according to FOX13 and documents supporting her arrest. Johnson has had no contact with anyone since Sept. 20, and he did not report to work Sept. 23. Investigators believe he is dead. Other court records indicate the couple was going through a contentious divorce and a custody dispute involving their three children.

Gledhill had obtained a temporary protective order against Johnson in late August, but a permanent order was denied Sept. 16—just days before the shooting—after the court commissioner watched videos that Gledhill had taken of arguments and reviewed text message exchanges between the two. Commissioner Russell Minas determined that no abuse had occurred. Gledhill was equally confrontational, Minas said, and seeking a restraining order appeared to be "a litigation tactic" in their pending divorce, which had been filed in July. "The conduct of the parties over the past several months is representative of a highly dysfunctional marriage bringing out the worst in the parties," Minas wrote.