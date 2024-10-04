Biden Expresses Concern Election Will Be Violent

In an unscheduled appearance before reporters on Friday, President Biden raised concerns that Donald Trump's rhetoric, accompanied by a potential refusal to accept a loss, could encourage violence around the presidential election. "I'm confident it'll be free and fair. I don"t know whether it'll be peaceful," Biden said, per the Washington Post. "The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out, when he didn't like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous." The president pointed out that Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, has refused to say that Trump lost the 2020 vote.
The visit to the White House briefing room to take questions was the first of Biden's presidency. Wearing a grin, per the AP, the president appeared eager to discuss two announcements of the past 24 hours: a strong monthly jobs report and a return to the job by striking dockworkers. "Hi, my name's Joe Biden," he said as he walked in to surprise reporters. The matters Biden addressed combatively included:
- The economy: "Outside experts were wrong," he said. "Inflation has come down. Wages have gone up faster than prices. Interest rates are down. A record 19 million new business applications have been filed for. The stock market continues to reach new heights."
- The employment report: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio had called the data released Friday "another fake jobs report." The numbers are genuine, the AP reports. "If you notice, anything the MAGA Republicans don't like they call 'fake,'" Biden said. "The job numbers are what the job numbers are. They're real."
- The Middle East: Asked about his comments Thursday that Israel might strike Iranian oil fields, which were followed by a jump in crude prices, Biden said Israel hasn't made a decision. "That's under discussion," he said. "I think if I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields." He also snapped at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in absentia.
Monday is the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israel. Pope Francis has called for making Oct. 7 a day of prayer and fasting, which Biden said he will do. (More President Biden
