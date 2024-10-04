Biden Expresses Concern Election Will Be Violent

In an unscheduled appearance before reporters on Friday, President Biden raised concerns that Donald Trump's rhetoric, accompanied by a potential refusal to accept a loss, could encourage violence around the presidential election. "I'm confident it'll be free and fair. I don"t know whether it'll be peaceful," Biden said, per the Washington Post. "The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out, when he didn't like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous." The president pointed out that Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, has refused to say that Trump lost the 2020 vote.