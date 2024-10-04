Hamas Leader Wants Wider War: US Intelligence

The leader of Hamas wants to pull Israel into a wider regional war, US intelligence shows, becoming increasingly determined recently to the point where Yahya Sinwar has no interest in agreeing to a deal to stop the fighting. As Israeli forces pursue him, the New York Times reports, Sinwar has become more fatalistic, and Hamas has shown no willingness to participate in negotiations in weeks. On the other side, US officials consider Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mostly trying to survive politically; they say he might not believe a ceasefire in Gaza would help him.

Netanyahu also has taken actions that suggest he's in no hurry for a negotiated settlement, and President Biden displayed impatience with him on Friday. Speaking to reporters at the White House, the president addressed the possibility that Netanyahu is blocking a peace deal to influence the US presidential election, per the AP. "No administration has helped Israel more than I have, none. None, none. And I think Bibi should remember that," he said, using the leader's nickname. "And whether he's trying to influence the election, I don't know but I'm not counting on that."

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy earlier in the week had suggested as much. "I don't think you have to be a hopeless cynic to read some of Israel's actions, some of Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions, as connected to the American election," he said. A peace deal reached before the Nov. 5 election could benefit Vice President Kamala Harris and smooth over differences concerning the war among Democrats. Also on Friday, Israeli forces:

story continues below