LeBron, Bronny James Make NBA History

LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history Sunday night when they played together for the first time during the Los Angeles Lakers ' preseason game against Phoenix, the AP reports. LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son to play in any NBA game at the same time, let alone on the same team. The James family's remarkable moment coincidentally happened on Bronny's 20th birthday. Bronny James entered the game as a substitute to begin the second quarter, joining his father on the court out of the timeout at Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley.

Things weren't immediately smooth for the James family: Bronny committed two turnovers and LeBron made another in their first two minutes together. Shortly after LeBron hit a 3-pointer moments later, LeBron got the ball to Bronny and set a screen for his son's 3-point attempt, but Bronny missed. Bronny came off for a substitute 4:09 into the second quarter, and LeBron came off 25 seconds later at the next dead ball. Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game that LeBron and Bronny would only play together "in the flow of the game," promising it wouldn't be "gimmicky." "I'm excited about it," Redick added. "I'm very honored that I get to be part of history."

LeBron James is beginning his record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, while LeBron James Jr.—known to all as Bronny—was the Lakers' second-round draft pick this summer. After recovering from cardiac arrest over a year ago , Bronny played just one season at Southern California before entering the draft and joining the Lakers. The 6-foot-2 Bronny is expected to spend much of the upcoming season working on his game with the South Bay Lakers of the G League, but he will almost certainly get to play alongside his 6-foot-9 father in a real game early in the regular season. Redick said the Lakers already have discussed the logistics of the next historic moment, but he hasn't predicted when it will happen.

In the regular season, they'll join a short list of fathers and sons who have shared a playing field in North American professional sports. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. played together with the Seattle Mariners during parts of the 1990 and 1991 MLB seasons, while hockey great Gordie Howe played with his sons Marty and Mark for the WHA's Houston Aeros and the NHL's Hartford Whalers. (More LeBron James stories.)