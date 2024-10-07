Cheryl Hines 'Talking About' Divorcing RFK Jr.: Source

A source tells People Cheryl Hines is not taking news of her husband's alleged relationship with a reporter lying down. Olivia Nuzzi claims she and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got close while she was working on a profile of him for New York magazine, from which she is currently on leave, a claim RFK Jr. denies. But according to the source, Hines, who has been married to Kennedy since 2014, is "very angry." The 59-year-old has been "talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file," the source says. "But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back?"

In a story last week, People quoted a source who claimed the couple had "barely spoken" in the two weeks since Nuzzi's allegations came out, though the source also gave the reason for Hines' upset as, "She's embarrassed because he got caught." On Saturday, Hines and Kennedy were spotted together for the first time since the story broke, and photographs of them on a Starbucks run in Malibu were published by Page Six, which also claims three other women have since come forward claiming to have been involved with Kennedy romantically during the past year. Hines was not wearing her wedding ring during the outing. (More Cheryl Hines stories.)