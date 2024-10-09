Video Shows the Moment Hurricane Hunters Get Jolted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses its "Hurricane Hunters"—two Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft—to fly into the eyes of these storms and collect data. Even so, it's jarring to watch a video from onboard one of the planes, dubbed "Miss Piggy," and watch the violence inside as severe turbulence jolts the plane as it flies into Hurricane Milton. A National Weather Service rep explains to USA Today that the aircraft are used "to locate the center of the storm and measure central pressure and surface winds around the eye." The National Hurricane Center then uses that information to monitor the hurricane's location, strength, and speed, and meteorologists use it to forecast where it will go next and how intense it's likely to get. "These flights collect critical data that helps improve forecasts and support hurricane research," NOAA says, per People.