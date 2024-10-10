Harris Tops $1B in Fundraising, Concerning Aides

In less than three months as a presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more than $1 billion—a historic pace. That's more than her opponent, Donald Trump, has raised all year, per the New York Times. The Harris figure comes not from required campaign filings, the next of which is due later this month, but from multiple people who know of her operation. Despite the unheard-of fundraising rate, aides are concerned the Democratic campaign might not have money to win, the Washington Post reports. They'd also prefer the $1 billion figure not receive much attention. Their fundraising reasoning includes: