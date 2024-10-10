Harris Tops $1B in Fundraising, Concerning Aides

With swing states tight, aides say the final push to reach voters could be expensive
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2024 7:00 PM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, takes a photo with supporters at a campaign event at Ripon College in Ripon, Wis., on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In less than three months as a presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more than $1 billion—a historic pace. That's more than her opponent, Donald Trump, has raised all year, per the New York Times. The Harris figure comes not from required campaign filings, the next of which is due later this month, but from multiple people who know of her operation. Despite the unheard-of fundraising rate, aides are concerned the Democratic campaign might not have money to win, the Washington Post reports. They'd also prefer the $1 billion figure not receive much attention. Their fundraising reasoning includes:

  • The short campaign: Entering the race long after Trump has meant Harris has to make her pitch to voters in much less time and has to rely on more sweeping, expensive efforts to reach them.
  • Battleground states: In all seven swing states, polls show no lead that isn't within the margin of error. The Harris campaign figures it will have to spend big in all of them. "There have never been so many electoral college votes in play so late in the cycle, which means that our strong fundraising and volunteer enthusiasm are not guaranteed to be enough to fully reach voters everywhere they are," one Harris person emailed the Post.
  • Perceptions: "Talking about this type of big money doesn't convey the sense of urgency to do every single thing in all of the big and small ways," another person involved said Wednesday.
  • The opposition: Trump pulled in $309 million through the end of August, and Harris reported spending about three times what the Republican nominee did in August. But super PACs, including Elon Musk's, are helping narrow the spending gap to turn out GOP voters, per NBC News.
(More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)

