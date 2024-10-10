Kathy Bates: Diabetes 'Scared Me Straight' to Lose 100 Pounds

Nearly six years ago, Kathy Bates emerged 60 pounds lighter than she'd previously been, noting that she felt like "a completely different person" since shedding those pounds. Now, the Academy Award-winning actor, who's currently starring in a CBS reboot of Matlock, is announcing a 100-pound weight loss in total, and explaining how Ozempic played into the later part of that journey.

Start of weight loss: Bates tells People in an exclusive interview that she found out in 2017 she had Type 2 diabetes, which "scared me straight"—especially since her sister already struggles with the disease, and her father had a leg amputated because of it.