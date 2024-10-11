AG: Major Canadian Bank Became a Criminal in the US

Canada's second-largest bank "created an environment that allowed financial crime to flourish," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. "By making its services convenient for criminals, it became one." TD Bank has been fined more than $3 billion after becoming the first bank in the US to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, the Globe and Mail reports.

The bank of choice for criminals . Federal authorities say TD Bank's lax practices between 2014 and 2023 made it the bank of choice for criminals, with one customer moving $470 million in funds including drug proceeds through the bank's branches, the AP reports. The man, who bribed employees with $57,000 in gift cards, repeatedly deposited more than $1 million in cash in a single day.

"Fertile ground" for illicit activity. "From fentanyl and narcotics trafficking, to terrorist financing and human trafficking, TD Bank's chronic failures provided fertile ground for a host of illicit activity to penetrate our financial system," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.