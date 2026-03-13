4 Crew Members Found Dead After US Plane Crashes in Iraq

The US military's Central Command said Friday that four of six crew members of an American KC-135 refueling plane that went down in Iraq have been found dead and that recovery efforts were ongoing to find the other two.

"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," Central Command said in a post on X. "The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."