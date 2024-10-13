Kenyan Smashes World Record in Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich shattered the world record in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, and not by a little. The Kenyan finished at 2:09:56, the first time a woman has completed a marathon in less than 2 hours, 10 minutes. The previous record was 2:11:53, set by Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia in last year's Berlin Marathon. "I feel so great," Chepngetich, 30, told WMAQ at the finish line. "I'm proud of myself, and I thank God for the victory and the world record."

She finished more than 7½ minutes ahead of the runner-up, Sutume Kebede of Ethiopia. Only nine competitors on the men's side posted faster times than Chepngetich's, per the Washington Post. Chepngetich was the runner-up last year in Chicago, after winning in 2021 and 2022. "This woman is on pace to do something that I never really thought I would see in a lifetime," NBC commentator Carrie Tollefson said during the live broadcast as Chepngetich neared the finish line in her historic run. The men's race Sunday was won by John Korir of Kenya, who finished at 2:02:44 for his first major title. (More Chicago Marathon stories.)