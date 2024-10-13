These US Cities Are Ranked Safest

Vermont is looking mighty secure with 2 locations in WalletHub's top 5
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2024 12:30 PM CDT
10 Safest Cities in the US
South Burlington and Burlington, Vermont, make the cut in WalletHub's list of safest cities.   (Getty/Sean Pavone)

City life has many perks, but it tends to have a riskier rep than the burbs. Urban dwellers know there are plenty of secure places to live, but the safest of them all might just be South Burlington, Vermont. WalletHub named it the safest city in America after digging into the stats, which showed it has safe streets, strong financial security, and fewer natural disasters than most other cities. After crunching 41 metrics that examined home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety across 182 cities, WalletHub says you won't have to sleep with one eye open in these 10:

  1. South Burlington, Vermont (No. 1 in "Financial Safety" category)
  2. Casper, Wyoming
  3. Warwick, Rhode Island
  4. Burlington, Vermont
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Yonkers, New York
  7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  8. Columbia, Maryland (No. 1 in "Home & Community Safety" category)
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Check out the full list. (This is the best small city in America.)

