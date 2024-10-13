These US Cities Are Ranked Safest

City life has many perks, but it tends to have a riskier rep than the burbs. Urban dwellers know there are plenty of secure places to live, but the safest of them all might just be South Burlington, Vermont. WalletHub named it the safest city in America after digging into the stats, which showed it has safe streets, strong financial security, and fewer natural disasters than most other cities. After crunching 41 metrics that examined home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety across 182 cities, WalletHub says you won't have to sleep with one eye open in these 10: