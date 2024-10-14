Armed Militia Reportedly 'Out Hunting FEMA' in NC

Federal emergency response personnel were warned to move to a different area after reports of threats from an armed militia in Rutherford County, North Carolina. A Saturday email from an official with the US Forest Service, which was seen by the Washington Post, warned multiple federal agencies that "FEMA has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, NC, to stand down and evacuate the county immediately." It said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was concerned about reports from National Guard troops who said they encountered "trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA." Personnel were back in place by Sunday, however, sources say.