Hurricane Center Tracks What Could Become Nadine

Close on the heels of Hurricane Milton, another tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring an "area of active weather" west of the Cabo Verde Islands that has a 60% chance of forming in the next week, USA Today reports. A senior forecaster called it a "potential storm." As of Monday afternoon, the disturbance was several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The next storm will be named Nadine.

Even if it develops into a storm, it may not make like Hurricanes Helene and Milton and hit the mainland US, the Washington Post points out. But the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeast Bahamas will want to be on the alert from midweek through next weekend. The US has been struck by five hurricanes this season, and indications are it will be another three or four weeks before activity slows. Officially, hurricane season goes through Nov. 30. (More National Hurricane Center stories.)