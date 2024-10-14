Harris to Appear on Fox News

Fox News announced Monday that it has landed an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, her first with the network. The interview will be recorded Wednesday afternoon in Pennsylvania and air at 6pm ET the same day on Bret Baier's Special Report, USA Today reports. The Democratic nominee's running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, appeared this week on Fox News Sunday.

Harris has been calling for Donald Trump to debate her again, per the Hill. Fox had tried to host such an event later this month, but the Republican nominee announced he was finished with debates. Trump has a town hall scheduled for Tuesday on Fox, which also will be recorded ahead of time. The network said the event will focus on "women's issues" and have an all-female audience.