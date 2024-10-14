Commuter Train Hits Tree, Kills Conductor

Nearly 2 dozen people injured aboard New Jersey Transit train
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 14, 2024 12:08 PM CDT
NJ Train Hits Tree, Kills Conductor
A commuter train hit a tree in New Jersey, killing the driver.   (AP)

A New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a chunk of a tree on the tracks Monday, leaving the train operator dead and nearly two dozen people injured. The accident occurred shortly after 6am just north of the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township, NJ Transit said in a statement. There were 42 passengers aboard the River Line train, reports the AP, and television news video showed a large piece of the tree under the front of the train.

Twenty-three people were treated for minor injuries. Authorities worked to determine how the tree ended up on the tracks. River Line service was suspended in both directions between the Roebling and Trenton train stations, and sections of some nearby roads, including US Highway 130, closed as authorities investigated.


