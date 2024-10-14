TikTok Docs Show Fast Addiction, Stripping Teens: Reports

Last week, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia sued TikTok, claiming the social media platform is addictive for children. Now, a deeper dive into the "TikTok documents," which show just how much TikTok knew about the app's effects on kids and teens, revealed after NPR and Kentucky Public Radio got their hands on 30 secret pages of redacted sections from the state of Kentucky's complaint. The entire Kentucky suit has since been sealed by a state judge after NPR's and KPR's reports. Some of the findings:

Addiction sets in fast: TikTok itself has determined it takes about 260 videos fed to users through the platform's algorithm for someone to get addicted, reports NPR. Because TikTok videos are so short, however, "and are played for viewers in rapid-fire succession, automatically," per Kentucky state investigators, an average user can become addicted to the app in just 35 minutes.